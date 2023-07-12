Statement from the International Dairy Foods Association on the Confirmation of Xochitl Torres Small as Deputy Secretary of Agriculture at the U.S. Department of Agriculture

WASHINGTON — Michael Dykes, D.V.M., President and CEO of the International Dairy Foods Association, released the following statement on the confirmation of Xochitl Torres Small as Deputy Secretary of Agriculture at the U.S. Department of Agriculture:

“On behalf of U.S. dairy processors, retailers, and cooperatives working each day to provide nutritious and sustainable dairy foods to people around the world, the International Dairy Foods Association congratulates Ms. Xochitl Torres Small on her historic confirmation as U.S. Deputy Secretary of Agriculture. The U.S. dairy industry supports more than 3 million jobs across the country and ships a record number of nourishing dairy products to consumers around the world each year. As major contributors to the agricultural and national economies, U.S. dairy processors stand ready to work with Deputy Secretary conferee Torres Small as she works alongside Secretary Vilsack to deliver nutrition security, conservation programs, rural development, preferential export access for U.S. businesses, and so much more on behalf of the USDA and its constituents. Her deep experience in government and passion for economic development will benefit all people.”

