USDA to Buy $ 30M in Shrimp to Aid Gulf Seafood Industry

BATON ROUGE, La. — The Gulf of Mexico seafood industry is getting help from the federal government.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture says it will buy $30 million worth of shrimp from Gulf Coast fishermen in an effort to stabilize the industry.

The announcement comes after Louisiana and Mississippi officials called for federal assistance over fears that the price of seafood could collapse because of an excess in product amid the pandemic, news outlets reported.

