OBI Seafoods Confirms COVID-19 Outbreak at Remote Kodiak Island Processing Plant

OBI Seafood has ended weeks of speculation about a wave of new COVID-19 cases on Kodiak Island.

Up until now, health officials would only say that the new, positive tests occurred in a remote part of the borough and were related to the seafood industry. Then, in a statement released Wednesday, OBI Seafoods confirmed that a COVID outbreak began at its Alitak plant on June 28. Twenty-six of those 37 cases were reported on Wednesday.

The company, which formed after a merger between Ocean Beauty and Icicle Seafoods, also had a COVID outbreak at its plant in Seward last month, in which a third of its employees tested positive for the virus.

