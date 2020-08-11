OBI Seafoods Confirms COVID-19 Outbreak at Remote Kodiak Island Processing Plant

Rhonda McBride, KMXT Seafood August 11, 2020

OBI Seafood has ended weeks of speculation about a wave of new COVID-19 cases on Kodiak Island.

Up until now, health officials would only say that the new, positive tests occurred in a remote part of the borough and were related to the seafood industry. Then, in a statement released Wednesday, OBI Seafoods confirmed that a COVID outbreak began at its Alitak plant on June 28. Twenty-six of those 37 cases were reported on Wednesday. 

The company, which formed after a merger between Ocean Beauty and Icicle Seafoods, also had a COVID outbreak at its plant in Seward last month, in which a third of its employees tested positive for the virus.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: KMXT

Related Articles

Produce

Industry Veteran Chuck Weisinger Shares Wisdom on Staying Positive in Response to Coronavirus

April 7, 2020 Jim Prevor's Perishable Pundit

Perishable Pundit Investigator and Special Projects Editor Mira Slott speaks with Chuck Weisinger, an industry icon who after working many years at what was called Six L’s and is now called Lipman Produce — his wife is Sheryl Weisinger (née Lipman) — started his own firm. He just turned 78 years of age, so has seen a lot. We wanted his perspective on the industry in the midst of the coronavirus: