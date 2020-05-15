Giant Will No Longer Enforce One-Way Aisles In Its Supermarkets

Shoppers at Giant no longer have to worry if they’re going the wrong way down the supermarket aisles.

The Carlisle-based Giant Company has taken down the signs and arrows that encouraged customers to adhere to one-way foot traffic in all of its stores, according to a spokesperson.

“We listen closely to our customers, and many expressed that the directional arrows, while well intended, could increase shopping time,” said Ashley Flowers, public relations manager for the chain. “As a result, we removed the directional arrows.”

