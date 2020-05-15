Giant Will No Longer Enforce One-Way Aisles In Its Supermarkets

Chris Mautner, Pennlive.com Retail & FoodService May 15, 2020

Shoppers at Giant no longer have to worry if they’re going the wrong way down the supermarket aisles.

The Carlisle-based Giant Company has taken down the signs and arrows that encouraged customers to adhere to one-way foot traffic in all of its stores, according to a spokesperson.

“We listen closely to our customers, and many expressed that the directional arrows, while well intended, could increase shopping time,” said Ashley Flowers, public relations manager for the chain. “As a result, we removed the directional arrows.”

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Pennlive.com

Related Articles

Seafood

Louisiana Direct Seafood Helps Fishing Industry Reach Customers During Coronavirus Pandemic

April 16, 2020 Will Coviello, Gambit

With restaurants closed and festivals canceled due to social distancing restrictions, Louisiana’s seafood industry is left with produce it would normally sell. Louisiana Direct Seafood, a marketing program developed by the LSU Ag Center and Louisiana Sea Grant, helps fisherman to sell directly to the public, which is a financial lifeline while their normal buyers are cutting back.

Seafood

Why the Coronavirus is Making Fresh Lobster So Cheap

March 16, 2020 HOPE NGO, Mashed

But thanks to the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak, which began in China, lobsters ended up staying where they were, and foodies looking to enjoy the crustacean can expect to score a fresh lobster for less than they normally would.

Read More: https://www.mashed.com/193682/why-the-coronavirus-is-making-fresh-lobster-so-cheap/?utm_campaign=clip