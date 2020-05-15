Pastry Fillings Market Forecast, Trend Analysis & Competition Tracking – Global Market Insights 2020 to 2030

The global pastry fillings market is valued at more than US$ 1 Bn in 2020 and is expected to grow at CAGR of 5% during the forecast period. While COVID-19 has been detrimental to multiple industries, the effects of the pandemic are expected to be minimal on the pastry fillings market. The incidence of lockdowns is paving way for greater consumption of pastry fillings and toppings. Some disruptions in the supply chain are expected due to shut down of production facilities and effects on logistics. The supplier and distributor level inventories are expected to sustain the added demand during these lockdowns. Regulatory decisions supporting partial easing of industrial lockdowns is expected to benefit the pastry fillings market.

Pastry Fillings Product and Flavor Insights

The global pastry fillings market has shown positive growth in the recent past. Multiple new innovations are driving the growth of the market. Vegan creams are the most prominent innovations in the pastry fillings market. Preference for these creams is anticipated to show prominent growth in shifting consumer demands towards on-the-go health foods. Dairy based pastry fillings and toppings are expected to augur well in emerging regions like Middle-East and Africa. Both savoury and sweet pastry fillings are garnering increasing consumer attention on back of their versatility and high flavor attributes. Similarly flavored pastry fillings with exotic flavor profiles are set to exhibit high demand growth.

