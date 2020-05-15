Blendtek Ingredients Inc. Announces Acquisition of Tri-Blend Bakery Mixes Inc.

CAMBRIDGE, ON – Blendtek Ingredients Inc., a premier ingredient solutions and product development company, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Tri-Blend Bakery Mixes Inc. – a manufacturer of quality bakery and confectionary blends. This partnership will further enable Blendtek to fuel innovation in the food industry and adds enhanced blending capabilities to the company’s existing offerings, positioning Blendtek as a full-service partner – from ideation, formulation and product design to strategic sourcing, manufacturing and packaging.

“With the current market landscape, the addition of Tri-Blend allows us to deliver on increasing consumer demands and support our customers on another level by taking the manufacturing process under our control,” said Steve Zinger, President, Blendtek Ingredients Inc. “We look forward to working with the highly knowledgeable and dedicated team at Tri-Blend, and continuing to drive innovation and our customers’ businesses forward.”

“Tri-Blend was founded with a focus on blending high-quality ingredients to create value-added bakery products,” says Doug Crone, Founder, Tri-Blend Bakery Mixes. “Our integration into the Blendtek organization is a perfect match and will help us to compete in the ever-changing global food landscape.”

Tri-Blend will operate as a division of Blendtek and has retained all employees in their current roles. The acquisition became effective as of February 28, 2020. With the integration of Tri-Blend, Blendtek has extended its offering to support functional ingredient blends, bakery mixes, private label solutions and custom dry-blended products such as plant-based meat texturizers and emerging gluten-free alternative blends.

“In addition to enhanced service offerings, our customers can expect the creation of efficiencies through the blending of multiple ingredients to help streamline their manufacturing and logistics,” added Zinger. “At Blendtek, we are wired to create and work collaboratively with our customers and partners. This announcement is an extension of that commitment.”

About Blendtek Ingredients Inc.

Blendtek is a premier ingredient solutions and product development company with a mission to challenge expectations and help fuel food innovation. From formulation and product design to strategic sourcing, manufacturing and packaging, Blendtek works collaboratively with industry partners to develop products fueled for success. For more information visit www.blendtek.com.

About Tri-Blend Inc., A Blendtek Company

Incorporated in 1996, Tri-Blend Bakery Mixes Inc. is a dry blending company that specializes in bakery mixes such as cake, pastry, pancake and cookie mixes. Based in Newmarket, Ontario, Tri-Blend services customers throughout Canada, the United States, as well as overseas. To enable a full-service offering—from formulation to strategic sourcing to manufacturing and packaging—Tri-Blend became a division of Blendtek Ingredients Inc. in February 2020.