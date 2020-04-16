Prince Edward Island Beef Company Screening Employees For Fevers Because of COVID-19

A beef processing plant in Albany, P.E.I., is putting extra precautions in place to ensure its employees are healthy during COVID-19.

Atlantic Beef Products is taking the temperatures of about 155 employees twice per day.

Russ Mallard, the company’s president, said staff are screened before entering the plant and if they’re exhibiting any symptoms of the virus, they are asked to go home and call 811 — the province’s non-emergency line for COVID-19.

