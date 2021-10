The fall lobster season, off the southern and western shores of P.E.I., closes this weekend, and it’s been a good one.

Catches were about average, said Charlie McGeoghegan, chair of Lobster P.E.I.

“The big change would be the price per pound. The last five weeks or so, it’s been pretty steady at about $8.60 and $9.60, canners and markets respectively,” said McGeoghegan.

