The P.E.I. Fishermen’s Association (PEIFA) has asked for a four-day extension to the spring lobster season.

The PEIFA made the request to the federal fisheries minister and the Department of Fisheries and Oceans (DFO) on June 16 to help offset the delayed start to the season.

The season started two weeks late because of COVID-19 and concerns over the safety of crews on boats, and questions over the demand and markets for lobster.

