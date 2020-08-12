NaturalShrimp Signs Letter of Intent to Acquire Assets of Alder Aqua, LLC f/k/a VeroBlue Farms

Dallas, Texas – NaturalShrimp, Inc., (OTCQB:SHMP), an aquaculture Company which has developed and patented the first commercially operational Recirculating Aquaculture System (RAS) for shrimp, announced today that it has signed a Letter of Intent (LOI) to acquire the assets of Alder Aqua, formerly known as VeroBlue Farms in Webster City, Iowa, including but not limited to the real property, equipment, tanks, rolling stock, inventory, permits, contracts, customer lists and contracts and other such assets used in the operation of the Business.

The purchase price will be $10,000,000, consisting of a $5,000,000 down payment, and notes due in 36 and 48 months. The acquisition is subject to successful due diligence by NaturalShrimp and is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2020. Additionally, the facilities located in Blairsburg, Iowa and Buckeye, Iowa are included in this transaction. The transaction is also subject to completion of the offering previously announced in the filed 8K.

Gerald Easterling, CEO of NaturalShrimp, commented, “The NaturalShrimp team has been working with employees and consultants of VeroBlue Farms since the second quarter of 2018. Although the facility was originally designed for Barramundi, it complements our RAS technology for shrimp, making our Company poised for expansion in the future. We have been thoroughly impressed with the modern facilities and the state-of-the-art equipment deployed there. We are very excited to meld our equipment to make this the preeminent RAS facility in the United States.”

Tom Untermeyer, Chief Technology Officer of NaturalShrimp, commented, ”The VeroBlue Farms facility already has in place 240 10,000-gallon tanks along with the systems and infrastructure previously used for fish production. This will expedite the process of converting it to a shrimp production facility using our patented electrocoagulation system technology. Investors and shareholders can visit the NaturalShrimp website at https://naturalshrimp.com/ and look under the news tab to see some photos of the VeroBlue facilities.”