Commercial Gulf of Mexico Shrimp Season Opens Saturday, July 15

AUSTIN — The Gulf of Mexico commercial shrimp season for state and federal waters will reopen 30 minutes after sunset on Saturday, July 15, 2023. Biologists evaluate the biological, social and economic impacts when determining the opening date to maximize the benefits to the industry and the public.

The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department’s (TPWD) Coastal Fisheries Division used the best available data from samples collected during routine trawls and bag seines in June.

“The annual mid-May closure protects brown shrimp until they can reach larger, more valuable sizes during their major period of emigration from the bays to the Gulf of Mexico,” said Robin Riechers, TPWD Coastal Fisheries Division director.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Texas Parks and Wildlife Department