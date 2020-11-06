Allen Lund Company Press Release Jeremy Smith Joins ALC Detroit Team

The Allen Lund Company welcomes Jeremy Smith as manager of the ALC Detroit office.

Jeremy commented, “I am very grateful for the relationships and experiences throughout my career which have prepared me for this new role. The potential for growth is unlimited and I look forward to working with my new team in Detroit. The family atmosphere at ALC is very reassuring and was a big factor in my interest in joining the team. Everyone that I have interacted with has reaffirmed my impression, Allen Lund Company truly cares about its people. I look forward to a long career with Allen Lund Company and I’m very thankful to Lenny and all the leadership team for their support.”

“I feel that based on his experience leading both operations and sales teams and his proven coaching skills, Jeremy can guide the office to a position of success,” said Lenny Sciarappa, VP of sales & operations. “He matches up well with our company culture and brings a great deal of enthusiasm to his new role. I look forward to working with Jeremy and the Detroit team and anticipate great things to come!”

Jeremy comes to ALC with 16 years of experience in logistics, most recently as an operations supervisor, and has extensive experience in managing and mentoring a team of salespeople. In his new role, ALC looks forward to Jeremy expanding his sales experience and training and providing a stronger presence in the Detroit area.

About Allen Lund Company:

Specializing as a national third-party transportation broker with nationwide offices and over 550 employees, the Allen Lund Company works with shippers and carriers across the nation to arrange dry, refrigerated (specializing in produce), and flatbed freight; additionally, the Allen Lund Company has a logistics and software division, ALC Logistics, and an International Division licensed by the FMC as an OTI-NVOCC #019872NF. If you are interested in joining the Allen Lund Company team, please click here.

