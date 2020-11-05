Northshore Chef Robert Vasquez crowned 2020 King of Louisiana Seafood

Chef Robert Vasquez, of PePe’s Sonoran Cuisine in Covington, was crowned the 2020 King of Louisiana Seafood on Nov. 2 at the Capitol Park Museum to wrap up the 13th annual Louisiana Seafood Cook-Off.

The event, hosted by the Louisiana Seafood Promotion and Marketing Board, was broadcast on the Louisiana Seafood Facebook page, switching to a virtual format for safety reasons during the coronavirus pandemic.

To win the crown, Vasquez prepared a red snapper, crawfish sofrito to beat out some of the state’s best seafood chefs by showcasing his creativity and highlighting the quality of the seafood that comes from Louisiana’s shorelines and vast waterways.

