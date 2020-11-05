Aquaculture Growth Means Job Opportunities In Maine

Fiona de Koning and her husband own and operate Hollander & de Köning in Trenton, which grows the only “Dutch-style” mussels in North America.

As we approach winter, it’s an ideal time to reflect on the challenges in the seafood industry since the start of the pandemic and the need to continue to support an industry that feeds millions of Americans a year. As a fifth-generation marine farmer, shellfish aquaculture is my family’s livelihood. Farming mussels has kept my family employed since 2005 in Maine, and since 1776 in Europe, and it has enabled us to put dinner on our table every day — a fresh meal at that.

Aquaculture, the raising of fish, seaweed and other aquatic organisms in our waters, is the fastest growing food sector in the world. In Maine, aquaculture is a key part of the solution to support our working waterfronts and bring economic benefits to those impacted by the decline in wild fisheries. I’m encouraged by the number of fishermen that are turning to aquaculture for an income. We are beginning to see a small, yet steady increase in growth in the aquaculture industry from wild fisheries license holders.

