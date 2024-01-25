Wandin Valley Farms’ Cheery Nebula Variety Crowned Best Cherry by Sydney Children’s Hospital

The Annual Sydney Markets Cherry Auction is a fierce competition by Australia’s top growers – and all proceeds go to benefit children fighting cancer

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – BLOOM FRESH™, the world’s largest premium fruit-breeding company specializing in table grapes, cherries, and raisins is pleased to announce that Wandin Valley Farms has been recognized by the prestigious Sydney Children’s Hospital for growing the “best cherry” in Australia — BLOOM FRESH™’s Cheery Nebula™ cherry variety. The recognition came at the annual Sydney Markets Cherry Auction in November 2023, an event established in 1980 to raise crucial funds for the Sydney Children’s Hospitals Foundation.

The Sydney Children’s Hospital Annual Auction is renowned for selling the ‘best tasting cherries’ of the season, with proceeds supporting children with cancer in regional areas. Wandin Valley Farms was praised for its commitment to excellence in cherry cultivation as well was chosen as the ‘best box of the season’ in a fierce competition that involved three of Australia’s top cherry growers.

“[Cheery Nebula™] is a beautiful, flavored cherry, bursts in the mouth, big and meaty. I really enjoyed it,” said Kristina Keneally , Sydney Children’s Hospitals Foundation Chief Executive, who presided over the ”taste-off” to determine the winning cherry variety.

The recognition is particularly significant for the Cheery Nebula™ variety, marking the first time Wandin Valley Farms has secured this prestigious honor. The acknowledgment from the Sydney Children’s Hospital not only underscores the superior quality of the Cheery Nebula™ variety but also highlights the positive impact of Wandin Valley Farm’s contribution to the annual auction.

Wandin Valley Farms CEO Alison Jones expressed profound gratitude for the honor. “It is truly humbling to be recognized by the Sydney Children’s Hospital for our Cheery Nebula™ variety. This award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team at Wandin Valley Farms, and the superior genetics that the Cheery Cherries™ breeding program provides. We are delighted to contribute to such a noble cause and support the Sydney Children’s Hospitals Foundation in their vital mission.”

“Seeing Wandin receive recognition for their work has been an absolute pleasure,” said Alwyn van Jaarsveld, BLOOM’s International Cherry Commercial Manager. “As breeders, we work diligently to provide the best genetics to growers, and to support our licensees so that they can achieve the best quality fruit possible. This achievement is a testament to that, and really, the cherry on top.”

Cheery Nebula™ is part of BLOOM’s cherry program called Cheery Cherries™. This program enables growers to harvest cherries with fewer “chill hours” required during the winter. The Cheery Cherries™ program is also focused on ensuring quality and uniformity – offering hardy varietals that are less vulnerable to damage caused by either hot drought conditions or excessive rainfall.

For more information – here is a short video

About BLOOM FRESH™

BLOOM FRESH™ International (BLOOM FRESH™) is the world’s largest premium fruit-breeding company and a global leader in fruit innovation, created by the merger of SNFL Group (Special New Fruit Licensing) and International Fruit Genetics, LLC (IFG), two pioneers in fruit breeding practices. BLOOM FRESH™ stands as a beacon of innovation and sustainability. With 45 years of combined experience, BLOOM FRESH™ uses natural breeding techniques to develop new table grape, raisin, and cherry varieties for customers worldwide. BLOOM FRESH™ will advance the produce industry by bringing forward varieties with improved eating characteristics and long-term sustainable crop production for growers. With headquarters and state-of-the-art Innovation Centers located in Spain and the USA, BLOOM FRESH™ stands at the forefront of creating a healthier, tasteful, and sustainable future for growers and consumers worldwide.