Honeybear Brands  Unveils Organic Pazazz Apples;  Showcasing the Distinctive Tangy-Sweet and Explosive Crunch in Organically Grown Varieties

Elgin, Minn. – Honeybear Brands®, a leading grower, packer, shipper, and developer of premium apples, announced an additional variety to its growing organics offering. Pazazz® apple, a year around apple known for its perfectly balanced combination of tart and sweet flavors and explosive crunch, is now available to retailers and shoppers as an organic option exclusively from Honeybear.

Pazazz, a late season variety developed by Honeybear, has proven to be a fan favorite with shoppers. “We are excited to offer organic Pazazz and expand our portfolio with one of our signature varieties. We will continue to increase our supply as the pace of demand continues to grow for organics,” said Don Roper, vice president of sales and marketing, Honeybear Brands.

Demand for Organic Produce on the Rise

Shoppers continue to demand organic options when it comes to fresh produce. In fact, organic produce sales are growing faster than conventional food sales, increasing by more than 2% according to Organic Produce Network’s annual produce report.

Organic food in general is a booming business. The organic food market is predicted to grow at an annual rate of 8.7% by 2027, outpacing overall food industry growth of 3.8% annually over the same period, according to Blue Weave Consulting.

Pazazz: A Retailer Best Bet for Great Taste for Longer

The Pazazz apple is a cross between the all-American favorite Honeycrisp and Molly Red Delicious. It brings that unmistakable wow-factor – and not just for its great taste. A late harvested apple whose flavor improves in storage providing retailers with a flavorful, crisp juicy apple lasting throughout the winter and spring months, long after other varieties have faded.

Organic Pazazz are grown in Washington state, while conventional Pazazz apples are available year around from orchards in Washington, the Midwest, New York, Nova Scotia and Chile. These domestic orchards and packing facilities stretching east to west provide locally produced quick, packed-to-order freshness and shorter travel times for retailers.

Visit https://pazazzapple.com/ to learn more.

About Honeybear Brands

Honeybear is a leading grower, packer and shipper of premium apples, pears and cherries year-round. Family owned and operated for more than forty years, Honeybear is a vertically integrated, dual hemisphere operation that prides itself on customer service and industry leading sustainability practices. Honeybear Brands is a wholly owned subsidiary of Wescott Agri Products. For more information about Honeybear, visit www.honeybearbrands.com and follow us on Facebook.

Honeybear® and Pazazz® are trademarks of Wescott Agri Products.