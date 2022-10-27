The Good Mood Food Trend at the Core of Honeybear’s Consumer Outreach

Elgin, Minn. – Consumers are much more mindful of what goes into their bodies for improving health, but also how those foods can impact their mental health. Emotional well-being is an important focus, and the trend is emerging in all aspects of life, including food.

“We know apples are healthy in so many ways, including weight management, heart health, cancer prevention, but we want consumers to understand the mood boosting benefits, as well” says Kristi Harris, Honeybear Brands, Brand Manager. “Eating an apple is a simple and healthy way to trigger the release of dopamine which provides a sense of pleasure and happiness,” continues Harris. “Who doesn’t want to elevate the level of joy in our lives and lives of our loved ones?”

According to a top research firm, in 2022 and beyond, there’s an opportunity for brands to promote Mood Food and develop messaging that supports mindful eating and simple, joyful experiences. Honeybear® Brands is leaning in with their Good Mood Food campaign. The campaign will be anchored in store with playful messages that educate shoppers about the mood boosting benefits of apples through signage. Shoppers are also invited to take the experience home with them through a free meditation download to help reduce stress.

In addition, the campaign will be supported with social media and partnerships with celebrity chef Elle Simone from America’s Test Kitchen, Joyologist, author and podcaster Tricia Huffman and giveaways of The Happiness Diet written by Rachel Kelly, all promoting the connection between apple snacking and happiness.

Come visit Honeybear Brands at the Global Produce and Floral Show booth 2363 to learn more!

