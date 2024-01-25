Red Sun Farms is Proud to Donate to Make-A-Wish Southwestern Ontario

Kingsville, ON – At Red Sun Farms, we feel honored to have the opportunity to partner with great causes, like Make-A-Wish Canada.

In our commitment to fostering healthy lifestyles in the workplace, Red Sun Farms offers produce boxes for a nominal donation to employees. These generous boxes are brimming with fresh, top-quality vegetables harvested directly from our greenhouses.

What makes this initiative even more rewarding is that every dollar collected from the purchase of these produce boxes goes towards supporting the Make-A-Wish Canada, Southwestern Ontario Chapter. This non-profit organization dedicates itself to granting the wishes of children facing life-threatening medical conditions, bringing hope to their futures and joy to their present experiences.

This year, Red Sun Farms is delighted to contribute a record-breaking donation of $10,000—a testament to the unwavering dedication of our exceptional team.

“I am so incredibly proud of our team,” says Jim DiMenna. “Make-A-Wish Canada is truly an exceptional organization, and our team has excelled in supporting their cause again this year.”

With the growth of donations year-over-year, the bar is certainly set high for 2025 and the Red Sun Farms team is more than willing to take on the challenge.

ABOUT RED SUN FARMS

Red Sun Farms is the largest vertically integrated North American Greenhouse grower, ensuring control over every step of the supply chain. Red Sun Farms owns greenhouses in Mexico, USA and Canada. Quality is maintained throughout seed selection, propagation, growing, harvesting, packaging and the transportation to their partner’s stores. When you buy from Red Sun Farms, you are buying direct from the grower.

Make-A-Wish Canada is an independently operating affiliate of Make-A-Wish international. We create life-changing wishes for children with critical illnesses, and we are on a quest to bring every eligible child’s wish to life, because a wish is an integral part of a child’s treatment journey. Research shows children who have wishes granted can build the physical and emotional strength they need to fight a critical illness. Make-A-Wish is the world’s leading children’s wish-granting organization, operating in 50 countries. Here in Canada, we serve children in every community from coast to coast to coast.

Since 1983, Make-A-Wish Canada has granted over 38,000 wishes across the country, over 1,000 last year alone. For more information visit www.makeawish.ca