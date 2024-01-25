Complex Mexican Season Start: Crespo Organic Ataulfo Program Offers #Mangojoy Despite Obstacles

Oaxaca, Mexico: The 2024 Crespo Organic Mexican mango season is in motion. The season commences amidst unprecedented complexities, marked by a notable and severe absence of Peruvian fruit, with definitive market chaos projected for several months before any stabilization emerges. A full Crespo Organic Crop Report can be found Under The Mango Tree providing greater details of the complexities and expectations. Ataulfo mangoes are anticipated to experience robust and increased market demand as retailers are expected to attempt to fill the void in round fruit pipelines. For Crespo Organic customers, this is another opportunity for Mexico’s yellow slipper to shine. Crespo Organic Ataulfo mangoes are set to debut in all sizing, with greater small fruit volumes at the onset.

As mangoes continue to gain momentum nationally, catching up with the rest of the world as the most consumed fruit, the organic Ataulfo Mango continues to capture even greater growth, not just amongst diverse organic consumers but in mainstream sector as well, as more mango eaters discover the sweet and creamy beauty of Mexico’s unique mango varietal.

The Crespo Organic Ataulfo program offers retailers, wholesalers and processors a comprehensive, long and strong program; commencing in late January in Oaxaca and Chiapas and abundantly flowing north along Mexico’s pacific rim, through Nayarit and into Sinaloa where it ends in early-August. The Crespo program is one of the largest organic Ataulfo offerings and has a keen focus on consistency and delivering large volumes of definitive sizes, without sacrificing quality while providing consumer friendly price points and supporting with in-store and virtual (industry and consumer) education on this unique Mexican cultivar.

Crespo Organic Ataulfos are available in all packaging SKU’s and are having equal growing success as part of the Crespo Organic Dried Mango program, where this unique varietal is available in both retail (1LB and 4OZ ) sku’s.

Crespo’s Ataulfo Marketing 101 provides retailers with a comprehensive range of creative resources designed to stimulate and attract purchases at the store level. This initiative aims to educate and engage consumers, even in the face of higher prices. Crespo’s distinctive approach to mango education emphasizes the importance of meticulous attention to detail for a successful Ataulfo program. The revival of last season’s campaign It Takes a Village highlighting: Ataulfo Mangoes; Sweet & Picky!, is particularly relevant given the current pricing dynamics. It serves as a tool to educate consumers on proper Ataulfo handling practices, leveraging successful partnerships forged by Crespo, ultimately contributing to program success and fostering #MangoJoy among consumers.

Look for supporting and clever social media educators, videos, in depth reports and opinion pieces Under The Mango Tree, as well as the Crespo signature culinary prowess, offering Ataulfo eaters recipes as well as relevant and useful tips, ideas and even a few tricks (how to cut mangoes) from the Crespo Organic Kitchen. Expect plenty of live in person events this summer as the Crespo Organic Kitchen heads out to participating retailers.