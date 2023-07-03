Crespo Organic Debuts Opulent Specialty Mango Tags

Educational, Insightful, & Strategic Packaging

Blue Eye, MO: Crespo Organic Mangoes is thrilled to announce the release of the new Crespo Organic (Mango Queen) line of specialty mangoes, featuring luxurious and innovative packaging infused with educational insights The Mango Queen line, set to launch next week amidst peak production and high consumer demand, revolutionizes mango varietal offerings and industry packaging standards.

The Mango Queen specialty sub brand, is the organic side’s complement to the CVMango King brand, named in memory of legendary mango salesman Alan Alvarez aka “the Mango King.”

The Mango Queen line delivers a truly special mango experience. Every mango is adorned with a lavish elastic band, promising an extraordinary experience with each purchase. The eye-catching bright, bold colors of Crespo’s Summer Mango Mania campaign perfectly complement the specialty mangoes, captivating shoppers and piquing their curiosity.

The pleasing new packaging design offers solutions to all the main complications in introducing new mango varietals to the US market and specifically into retail. Ordinary elastic produce tags have been reimagined and fit for a mango {queen}. Featuring a unique UPC on each, they ensure a smooth checkout while leaving ample space for Crespo’s signature educational messaging, empowering shoppers to become better informed about mangoes.

These captivating tags not only spark instant #MangoJoy with their beauty, but also showcase mangoes in their natural state, luring shoppers with their vibrancy and opulence. They enable shoppers to engage their senses by seeing, smelling, and feeling the mango, while providing insights into its varietal and cultural origins through custom hand-drawn art. This encourages shoppers to embrace new experiences and try something different.

The enchanting tags lead shoppers to QR codes, which, like the recent Mango Display Bins, transmit insight at the point of decision making, aiding in not just the purchase but building excitement for the unique experience to come.

These specialty mango tags align with Crespo’s mission to educate and raise awareness about culture. By scanning the QR codes, shoppers gain access to a dedicated website section that provides valuable resources about the three varietals—Kiew Savoy, Mallika, and Nam Doc Mai. The website features and will be expanded; including traditional root origin recipes such as Spicy Thai Green Mango Salad/Som Tum Mamuang, Mango Cardamom Rose Kulfi Pops, and Mango Sticky Rice/Khao Niaow Ma Muang, all further enriching the Crespo Organic mango experience.