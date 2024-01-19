SEPC’s Transformative Trip to Research Triangle, Focused on “Next Era of Agriculture”

Millen, GA – The Southeast Produce Council (SEPC) proudly announces the successful completion of its inaugural Next Generation Leadership Academy’s immersive trip to the Research Triangle region in North Carolina. It was a pivotal experience of the program centered around the theme “Next Era of Agriculture.” The initiative, designed to cultivate emerging leaders in the produce industry, saw participants engage in a transformative exploration of cutting-edge agricultural practices, technological advancements, and sustainable solutions.

The Research Triangle, renowned for its innovation and technological prowess, provided an ideal backdrop for the Next Generation Leadership Academy’s deep dive into the future of agriculture. The program, organized by SEPC, brought together a select group of emerging leaders, each representing a diverse range of talents and perspectives within the produce industry.

During their visit, participants had the unique opportunity to interact with thought leaders, industry experts, and researchers at the forefront of agricultural innovation. The agenda included visits to state-of-the-art research facilities, collaborative sessions with agtech startups, and dialogues with key players in sustainable farming practices.

North Carolina Department of Agriculture | Steve Troxler Agricultural Sciences Center

Bayer Crop Science

Measure to Improve

BASF Center for Sustainable Ag

Nufarm

L&M Companies

Grocery Shopii

The “Next Era of Agriculture” theme resonated throughout the trip, emphasizing the imperative for the industry to embrace transformative approaches in response to evolving global challenges. Topics such as precision farming, agtech integration, sustainable practices, and supply chain resilience took center stage in discussions and hands-on experiences.

“The Research Triangle provided the perfect backdrop for our Next Generation Leadership Academy to explore and envision the future of agriculture,” said Raina Nelson, NGLA Committee Chair at SEPC. “By engaging with pioneers and innovators in the industry, our participants gained invaluable insights into the transformative technologies and sustainable practices that will shape the next era of agriculture.”

The trip concluded with a culmination of the Next Generation Leadership Academy’s virtual leadership course facilitated by Ashley Andersen of Dare to Lead™.

SEPC’s commitment to fostering leadership and innovation in the produce sector was evident throughout the trip, with participants expressing enthusiasm for the knowledge gained and relationships forged during this unique experience. As the industry continues to evolve, SEPC remains dedicated to providing platforms for emerging leaders to thrive and drive positive change.

Upon completion of their curriculum, the 2023-2024 Next Generation Leadership Academy participants will be recognized at Southern Exposure on Thursday, March 7th, during SEPC’s Future Generations Celebration Dinner.

