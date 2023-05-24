Fruit World’s Stone Fruit Season Delivers Flavor for Retailers

Reedley, CA – Fruit World, a fresh and creative produce company, has embraced a delayed start to stone fruit season, now shipping the ripest early cherry varieties – Hazel and Royal Lynn, with Coral variety soon to follow.

Fruit World has embraced a delayed start to the California stone fruit season to ensure ideal ripening and fruit quality. “Spring pollination was staggered this year, which led to mixed maturity in the orchard,” reported Cindy Richter, Director of Sales at Fruit World. “We are having to harvest each block of cherries several times, selecting fruit at peak color, size and quality which also increases production cost.”

Delivering some of the earliest organic cherries on the market, Fruit World is creating plenty of opportunities to brighten the retail produce department this Spring. “Our retail partners are hoping to drive sales by offering organic stone fruit to their shoppers this summer, leading to higher rings at the register,” added Cindy. Bianca Kaprielian, CEO, Fruit World, reported. “Stone fruit purchases are often impulsive due to the short season and limited availability of this desirable product, making it a can’t-miss merchandising opportunity you can provide to customers each season.”

In addition to their organic cherries, Fruit World is bringing the magic of summer alive for customers with their organic apricots, nectarines, and peaches. As they celebrate their sixth anniversary, Fruit World is honoring its commitment to keep family farms thriving by offering unparalleled organic, in-season fruit to more retailers than ever before.

“We partner with exceptional California fruit growers like the Masumoto family, who share our values,” shared Bianca. The fifth-generation farm family has cultivated a legacy built on preserving heirloom varieties like the Rose Diamond nectarine and the Suncrest peach, one of the oldest cultivars in the valley.

“This season, we are excited to offer a value pack on Blossom Hill apricots,” added Bianca. “This pack will allow retailers and home delivery companies to offer a cost-effective option with mild imperfections from weather events this spring, balanced by high brix and superior eating quality and flavor.”

Witness the bold future of organic farming in Booth 812 this July at the Organic Produce Summit, where Fruit World will be showcasing a stunning lineup of premium organic fruit. Can’t wait to dig your teeth into some juicy stone fruit? Contact Cindy Richter at cindy@fruitworldco.com or 559-650-0334, ext. 714 for more information or to place an order.

About Fruit World

Fruit World is a fresh and creative produce company with generations of history. Fruit World grows and ships the most flavorful fruit in California—including organic and conventional citrus, organic grapes, organic stone fruit, and more—and works with customers who share a passion for quality and taste. They’re all about honoring their growers, staying true to their farming heritage, and keeping family farming thriving into future generations. Visit fruitworldco.com.