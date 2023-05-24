Frutura Announces Major Consolidation in Avocados Company to Market Frutura Avocados for the First Time

REEDLEY, CA – Frutura, the global sales and marketing network designed to supply international customers with high-quality fruit 365 days a year, is executing on its plan to become a significant player in avocados. Today it was announced that the company will begin marketing their Hass avocados in North America under the Frutura brand, beginning in the 3rd quarter of 2023.

Foundational to Frutura’s new branding strategy is the fact that several Frutura companies already have strong avocado portfolios. This shift is designed to create a more vertically integrated, easier way for customers to source in-demand product. Via their network, Frutura is one of the few avocado marketers to own their own groves in Mexico, Peru, Chile and Colombia. This gives the company a high degree of leverage and control over a significant percentage of their volume.

Frutura’s Dayka & Hackett LLC (D&H) leads the company’s avocado marketing program. That effort is headed by Stephen Fink, who joined D&H in 2022 as VP of Avocados, after a career focused on driving meaningful growth in the avocado sector.

“In our earliest conversations, Tim Dayka (D&H’s CEO) talked to me about the potential of avocados and he’s the architect of our program,” said David Krause, Frutura’s CEO. “We’re pushing to accelerate volume by adding significant plantings, and by building relationships with several 3rd party growers of premium avocados, that our team has worked with and respected for many years.”

Frutura is aligning its avocado program with its sustainability mission, by making certain that a meaningful portion of its avocado acreage remains native timber. Forests serve as a hospitable habitant for monarch butterflies, known to be among the planets’ most effective pollinators. Pollinators like monarch butterflies, play a vital role in the earth’s ecosystem and thus, the world’s food supply.

“Consolidating our avocados under the Frutura brand creates a more frictionless experience for our customers,” said Fink. “Consumer demand for avocados shows no sign of abating and we’re in the process of positioning ourselves to serve our customers with reliable excellence. We’ve also added powerful bench strength by being joined by colleagues experienced in North American grocery retail, the Asian market, and the food service sector.”

