Melissa’s Introduces Cactus Leaves (Nopalitos) Whole & Diced

February 11, 2020

Los Angeles, California – Nopalitos are the naturally flat leaves of the prickly pear cactus, also called pads. They have a light, slightly tart vegetable flavor similar to a green bean, asparagus, or green pepper. Nopalitos have a soft yet crunchy texture that also becomes a bit sticky when cooked, similar to okra. To be rendered edible a whole fresh pad must be scraped with a knife to remove the cactus spines.

Melissa’s introduces Nopalitos in two ready-to-cook forms: cleaned and uniformly diced, and the whole leaf, void of spines. Both convenient packages eliminate the tedium and waste of prepping this staple of Mexican cuisine at home. Nopalitos are most often served at breakfast mixed with eggs, but is also a tasty ingredient when added to salads and soups.

Melissa’s Produce is the leading U.S. variety distributor of specialty and organic fresh produce and products. The company imports exotic fruits and vegetables from around the world. Melissa’s Produce can be contacted at 1.800.588.0151 or at www.melissas.com.

