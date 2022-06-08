Dandy Celery Launches “Sweet That Can’t Be Beat” Consumer Sweepstakes

Oviedo, Fla. – Duda Farm Fresh Foods, a leading grower of fresh vegetables and citrus, launches the “Sweet That Can’t Be Beat” sweepstakes, encouraging consumers to get a little corny this summer with a promotion centered around Dandy® sweet corn.

Through recipe inspiration, cooking tips, nutrition information, super corny facts, and a chance to win, the promotion seeks to elevate the consumption of fresh U.S. grown corn among shoppers and highlight Dandy sweet corn as the premier brand when grocery shopping this summer.

“While we are known for our celery products, we are excited to showcase our Dandy sweet corn with this promotion,” said Nichole Towell, senior director of marketing and packaging procurement at Duda Farm Fresh Foods. “Not only are we able to use a fun and engaging play on words, we’re also able to offer our shoppers more insight on corn and additional ways to use aside from the usual grilling this summer.”

Now through July 11th, consumers can enter the “Sweet That Can’t Be Beat” sweepstakes for a chance to win one of three grand prize packs that includes a colorful name brand cooler, a pool floatie, a vibrant beach towel, a seasoned cast iron double burner reversable grill / griddle, Dandy sweet corn product samples, custom stickers and coupons. The brand is also choosing one winner a week to take home Dandy sweet corn, custom stickers and coupons.

Duda Farm Fresh Foods will utilize a 360-degree marketing strategy that includes a regional TV segment, public relations efforts, influencer support, corn use and application inspiration, online advertising, as well as email and social media campaigns to increase sweepstakes entries and drive demand for the product in stores.

Dandy sweet corn is available in bulk as well as a pre-shucked, pre-washed and pre-cut tray pack options to help reduce meal prep time and offer a bit more convenience to cater to shoppers’ busy lifestyles. The brand takes care to grow and harvest the best sweet corn of the season from farms in Florida, Georgia, and Michigan.

For additional information, please visit http://www.dudafresh.com/

About Dandy® Celery

For nearly 100 years, Duda Farm Fresh Foods has been a leading grower, shipper, processor and marketer of fresh vegetables and citrus. Known for their superior celery, the company has expanded their facilities over the years to accommodate recent developments such as celery juicing and other health and wellness trends in order to provide consumers with the freshest celery possible. With primary locations in Florida, California, Arizona, Georgia and Michigan, Duda Farm Fresh Foods carries a commitment to innovation and sustainability and believes in growing a healthy future for generations to come. The company is a wholly owned subsidiary of A. Duda & Sons, Inc., a family-owned, diversified land company headquartered in Oviedo, Fla. For more information, please visit www.dudafresh.com.