Alsum Partner Trembling Prairie Farms Begins New Crop Wisconsin Celery Harvest

Markesan, Wisconsin — Alsum Farms & Produce grower partner, Trembling Prairie Farms Inc. is in full swing harvesting new crop Wisconsin Celery starting this week with the season expected to go through the first week of October. Located in the muck soils of Green Lake County, Trembling Prairie Farms is a family farm owned and operated by John and Connie Bobek along with their four children in Markesan. For the past decade the Bobek family has been growing and packing locally grown celery serving the Midwest retail and foodservice markets.

In 2012, Trembling Prairie Farms started with 3 acres of celery and today has expanded to over 45 acres. The farm starts with a celery variety that grows well in the Wisconsin climate. Peak freshness, a milder flavor and snappier crunch are all advantages of this locally grown celery variety.

The process of growing celery starts in local greenhouses in late February to early April and is then transplanted in 12 different plantings. Celery planting begins on May 1 with the goal of the last planting to be in the ground by July 1. Trembling Prairie Farms Wisconsin Grown Celery is available for distribution with ample volume of all sizes and packs available for the next 11 weeks, including:

24 count naked or sleeved

30 count naked or sleeved

36 count naked or sleeved

18 count celery hearts

“We’re happy to be able to bring our locally grown Wisconsin Celery to the market,” says John Bobek, farmer and owner of Trembling Prairie Farms. “Whether paired with peanut butter as a healthy kid-friendly snack, or chopped in a salad for an outdoor gathering, Wisconsin Celery offers a fresh taste for consumers looking for locally grown in the Midwest.”

Two medium stalks of celery offer many nutritional benefits including vitamin C, potassium and 2 grams of fiber all for only 20 calories. In the U.S., consumers eat on average six pounds of fresh celery annually. With its many nutritional benefits and versatility this crunchy, fiber-filling vegetable is delicious and good-for-you.

For more information on Trembling Prairies Farms Wisconsin Grown Celery, go to www.tremblingprairiefarms.com or www.alsum.com.

