North Carolina SweetPotato Commission Names FullTilt Marketing Agency of Record on Anniversary Year

Benson, N.C. – The North Carolina SweetPotato Commission (NCSPC) named FullTilt Marketing its domestic agency for marketing and public relations. FullTilt Marketing is a boutique marketing agency scaled to deliver full-service capabilities at a personal level with expertise in fresh produce, specialty foods, and agriculture.

As the NCSPC made plans to turn the calendar page to 2021 and celebrate its 60th anniversary, they sought a fresh start and new ideas through a Request for Proposal process open to agencies across the country. In the end, FullTilt Marketing stood out amongst many competent and well-known agencies thanks to its focus and breadth of knowledge in food and fresh produce and their emphasis on the people who make it happen: the growers, the harvesters, the packers, the manufacturers…the individuals behind the scenes that are the heart and soul of the NC superfood that makes it to tables across the country and the world.

FullTilt Marketing will lead marketing, PR, trade and consumer advertising, graphic design, digital, social media as well as influencer engagement, retail dietitian programs, and experiential marketing efforts.

“We are thrilled to have FullTilt as our partner as we kick off this very important celebratory year,” remarked Michelle Grainger, NCSPC executive director. “It is so important to have an innovative day to day partner that has your best interest at heart as if it were their product and message, and especially one that brings fresh, bold ideas along with a sense of purpose for what we can execute well together – and that is what we have found in FullTilt.”

FullTilt Marketing has a rich history of working with brands in and outside of produce, as well as with commodity boards. Working with the NCSPC feels like coming home for both founder and owner Melinda Goodman and director of marketing Jen Velasquez, as both claim an obsession with sweetpotatoes and are eager to tell the stories of the people behind the one-word superfood phenomenon.

“We can be creative and we can be clever, but first and foremost we must be strategic,” said Goodman. “We come to work with the NCSPC with the same mindset we have across all our client relationships: we care about their brand and business and all of our actions must be focused on ROI, therefore we treat it and protect it as our own and we couldn’t be more excited to help them plan for the next 60 years and beyond.”

This season’s campaign and year of celebration is already underway with a multitude of cameo video shoutouts from celebrities, along with some gold medal content for the Olympics with so much more planned.

About the North Carolina Sweetpotato Commission: Founded in 1961 the North Carolina SweetPotato Commission is a nonprofit corporation made up of over 400 sweetpotato producers, along with the packers and business associates that support them. NCSPC is committed to supporting its growers and increasing sweetpotato consumption through education, promotional activities, research, and honorable horticultural practices among its producers.

Did you know… Sweetpotato is one word? Details can be found at https://ncsweetpotatoes.com/sweet-potato-industry/.

For more information on videos or content and delicious recipes, visit www.ncsweetpotatoes.com.

About FullTilt Marketing

FullTilt Marketing is a full-service boutique agency that specializes in brand management and storytelling to amplify the food conversation in promoting specialty and fresh brands. For more information, visit www.FullTiltMarketing.net