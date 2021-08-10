Investigative Journalist Larissa Zimberoff Announced as Keynote Presenter at Organic Produce Summit 2021

(MONTEREY, CA) Investigative journalist and author Larissa Zimberoff has been confirmed as keynote presenter at the fifth annual Organic Produce Summit (OPS), slated for September 15-16 in Monterey, CA.

Zimberoff will deliver a Ted style talk on how “New Food” is disrupting the food industry and what the organic sector can learn as technology has a greater influence on our food supply. Zimberoff’s background in tech, and love of food and the science behind it, prompted her to dive deep into food startups and the ways they are searching for solutions for food waste.

Zimberoff is the author of the recently released book, “Technically Food: Inside Silicon Valley’s Mission to Change What We Eat”, which explores the growth of highly capitalized plant and cell-based food companies that are jockeying to change what we eat—and the way we eat. As technology continues to transform the way “New Food” is produced, Zimberoff will discuss the impact and consequences of our changing food production systems and its impact on consumers’ health and the environment.

“Technology is changing what we are eating and the way our food is produced, with companies like Impossible Foods and Beyond Meat becoming more popular in grocery stores and restaurants,” said Susan Canales, President of Organic Produce Summit. “OPS attendees will hear about Zimberoff’s extensive research into these high-tech “new foods” and how companies are looking for new uses for products previously thought of as waste, like algae and fungi.”

A writer covering the intersection of food and technology, Zimberoff is a frequent contributor to Bloomberg/Businessweek, and has written for the New York Times, Wall Street Journal, Time magazine and more.

In addition to the educational sessions focused on CEA, a session looking at the organic industry in a post-COVID environment, and a keynote presentation by Jim Donald, co-chairman of Albertsons, have also been announced.

OPS is the only event dedicated exclusivity to bringing together organic fresh produce growers, shippers and processors with retailer and buying organizations from across the globe. The fifth annual OPS features a trade show floor exhibition that will showcase over 160 of North America’s organic fresh produce growers, shippers, and processors exhibiting their products to hundreds of retailers and buyers. Tours at several of the nation’s leading organic producers are also available for qualified retailers and wholesalers at OPS.

Retailer and general registration for OPS 2021 is available at www.organicproducesummit.com. Additional information about the event, including schedule, sponsors, and a complete list of exhibiting companies is also available on the website.

About OPS:

The Organic Produce Summit was started in 2016 as a live event bringing together growers, shippers and processors of organic fresh produce and retail buying organizations across North America. The Organic Produce Summit is held every July in Monterey, CA.