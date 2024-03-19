Organic Produce Summit Announces First Keynote Presentation and Educational Panel for 2024 Edition

MONTEREY, CA. – Organic Produce Summit, the only event exclusively dedicated to connecting buyers and suppliers in the organic fresh produce industry, announces the first content sessions for this year’s summit. Held July 10-11 at the Monterey Conference Center, the Organic Produce Summit features educational sessions, keynote presentations and showcases solutions and innovations across grown food providers.

Nicholas Bertram, President & CEO of Flash Foods, will give a keynote presentation titled “Feeding Families, Not Landfills” on Flash Foods’ collaborations with various retailers and grocers to address food waste, a $428 billion problem as over one-third of our nation’s food supply goes unsold or uneaten.

A panel, titled “Strategies and Insights for Expanding Organic Fruit Sales,” featuring panelists West Mathison, President & CEO of Stemilt, Scott Mabs, CEO of Homegrown Organic Farms and Daniel Spivey, National Director of Produce – Fruit for Sprouts Farmers Market, will focus on ways fruit producers are seeking to build their organic fruit program, how other fruit commodities are growing as the berry category continues to dominate organic fruit sales, retail perspectives on opportunities and obstacles in driving greater consumer sales and the future of the organic fruit industry. Tom Barnes, President of Category Partners will moderate the panel, taking place July 11.

The summit will bring together over 175 organic growers, shippers and processors from all corners of the business, providing a comprehensive one-stop-shop for retailers and buyers in the organic and fresh produce industry.

Registration for Organic Produce Summit 2024 is open to qualified retailers and general attendees. For further information about the Organic Produce Summit, please visit organicproducesummit.com.

About The Organic Produce Summit:

The Organic Produce Summit, founded in 2016, takes place annually in Monterey, California and is the only event dedicated exclusively to bringing together organic fresh produce growers, shippers and processors with retail and buying organizations from across the globe. The Organic Produce Summit is a part of New Hope Network, the leading natural, organic and conscious products event organizer and industry resource for the natural and healthy lifestyle products industry. For more information visit www.newhope.com. To learn more about The Organic Produce Summit, visit www.organicproducesummit.com.

About New Hope Network

New Hope Network’s purpose is to cultivate a prosperous high-integrity CPG and retail ecosystem that creates health, joy and justice for all people while regenerating the planet. New Hope Network is at the forefront of the natural, organic, and conscious products industry. With solutions for the complete supply chain, including manufacturers, retailers, distributors, service providers, ingredient suppliers, media and investors, New Hope Network offers a robust portfolio of content, events, data, research, and consultative services. For more information visit www.newhope.com.