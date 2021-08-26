“What Lies Ahead for E-Commerce?” OPS 2021 Education Session Announcement

(Monterey, CA) – The growth of online/direct-to-consumer purchasing and the opportunities for organic fresh produce companies to play an increasing role in its future will be the subject of the fourth educational session at the Organic Produce Summit, next month in Monterey, CA. “What Lies Ahead for E-Commerce?,” will examine how companies are having to develop a new playbook for acquiring additional consumers, building loyalty, and driving sales.

Moderated by Steve Junqueiro, former President and COO of Save Mart Supermarkets, the session will feature an overview on the growth of e-commerce sales over the past 18 months. Panelists for the session, Micah Shea, vice president of sales for Taylor Farms; David Bishop, partner at Brick Meet Clicks; and Michael Schutt, director of produce and floral for Raley’s will share their thoughts on the future of online consumer purchasing.

Recent data reveals monthly US online grocery sales topped $8 billion for most of last year and continues to hover around $7 billion a month in 2021. The numbers clearly indicate the pandemic has changed the way many US households buy groceries and more importantly how retailers have changed the way they sell groceries.

“Over four years ago, I observed and stated that the customer/consumer wanted it all—a great instore shopping experience, the ability to order online and pick up, and the ability to order online and have the goods delivered, all depending on their desire at the time,” said Junqueiro. “Not all retailers can do this, but the ones who do, win! The pandemic leapfrogged this demand by half a decade, and now we must capture that demand, answer it, and grow it!”

Organic Produce Summit 2021 is a live and in-person two-day event specifically designed to bring together organic fresh produce growers, shippers, and processors with retailer and buying organizations from across North America. Over 1,000 attendees will meet September 15-16 in Monterey, CA to exchange ideas, information, and insights into the organic fresh produce industry.

In addition to “What Lies Ahead for E-Commerce?,” the OPS educational program will also feature a pair of ed sessions on the growth of Controlled Environment Agriculture (CEA), a session looking at the organic industry in a post-COVID environment, and a keynote presentation by Jim Donald, co-chairman of Albertsons. OPS 2021 also includes a selection of field tours for retailers and buyers, a gala opening night reception, and a sold-out trade show floor featuring over 150 producers and processors of organic fresh produce from across North America and the globe.

Register to attend OPS 2021 by visiting www.organicproducesummit.com.

About OPS:

The Organic Produce Summit was started in 2016 as a live event bringing together growers, shippers and processors of organic fresh produce and retail buying organizations across North America. The Organic Produce Summit is held every July in Monterey, CA.