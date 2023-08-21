Aramark Chefs Earn Prestigious ProChef Certification From the Culinary Institute of America

PHILADELPHIA —Aramark (NYSE: ARMK), the largest U.S.-based food service company, is pleased to announce 16 chefs have graduated from the prestigious ProChef® certification program at The Culinary Institute of America (CIA). The graduating chefs drive Aramark’s culinary programs and create the menus served at colleges, universities, professional sports arenas, convention centers, and hospitals across the United States and in Canada.

“Training and professional development are key to attracting and retaining top talent,” said Chef David Kamen, director of client experience for CIA Consulting. “Earning ProChef certification from the CIA provides these chefs a benchmark of their accomplishments. We applaud their dedication to their craft and Aramark’s support and commitment to staff development.”

The ProChef certification program is a three-tiered, comprehensive professional development and culinary proficiency program. The certification measures a chef’s core culinary, managerial, and financial acumen, including each graduate’s skill in flavor development, proper cooking methods, dish profile, and authenticity, plating, use of ingredients, and sanitation.

The following Aramark Collegiate Hospitality and Sports + Entertainment chefs recently received their ProChef III and ProChef II Certification:

ProChef Level III:

Craig Fincher – Collegiate Hospitality Southeast Region

Joshua Bonds – Oregon Department of Public Safety Standards and Training (DPSST) (Salem, OR)

Melissa Zarella – University of Hartford (Hartford, CT)

Ubirajara Martins – University of California Irvine (Irvine, CA)

ProChef Level II:

Chris McCandless – Sports + Entertainment (Pittsburgh, PA)

Gunner Steden – Empower Field at Mile High (Denver, CO)

Michael Buhles – Wells Fargo Center (Philadelphia, PA)

Patrick Kehler – Phoenix Convention Center (Phoenix, AZ)

Patrick Turcot – Shaw Centre (Ottawa, Canada)

Steve Haughie – Capital One Arena (Washington DC)

In addition, through Aramark’s partnership with EcoLab and Lobster Ink, the following Aramark Healthcare+ chefs were able to become certified and receive their ProChef I Certification through online classes:

ProChef Level I:

Ashok Kumar Nadanamoorthi – Jefferson Health (Cherry Hill, NJ)

Brad Mauger – Jefferson Health (Stratford, NJ)

Kevin Reed – Christus, Children’s Hospital of San Antonio (San Antonio, TX)

Michael Orawsky – Jefferson Health, Einstein Medical Center (Philadelphia, PA)

Phillip Martin Frazier – Jefferson Health, Thomas Jefferson University Hospital (Philadelphia, PA)

Sam Knox – Jefferson Health, Washington Township (Sewell, NJ)

“Congratulations to the Collegiate Hospitality and Sports + Entertainment chefs on achieving these ProChef designations, and to our Healthcare+ chefs, who are starting their ProChef journey,” said Marc Bruno, Chief Operating Officer for Aramark. “These culinarians are the creative force of our hospitality culture, and I couldn’t be prouder of them.”

The ProChef certification program was created to provide hands-on skill validation, recognize professional achievement, and give knowledge and credentials to advance the careers of participating chefs. Nearly 300 Aramark chefs have received ProChef certification since Aramark first enrolled in the program in 2008.

About The Culinary Institute of America:

Founded in 1946, The Culinary Institute of America is the world’s premier culinary college. Dedicated to developing leaders in food, beverage, and hospitality, the private, not-for-profit college offers bachelor’s, and associate degrees with majors in culinary arts, baking & pastry arts, food business management, hospitality management, culinary science, and applied food studies. The CIA’s School of Graduate and Professional Studies offers master’s degrees in sustainable food systems, food business, and wine and beverage management, as well as executive education and certificate programs. Its conferences, leadership initiatives, and consulting services have made the CIA the think tank of the food industry, and its worldwide network of more than 50,000 alumni includes innovators in every area of the food world. The CIA has locations in New York, California, Texas, and Singapore. For more information, visit www.ciachef.edu.

About Aramark

Aramark (NYSE: ARMK) proudly serves the world’s leading educational institutions, Fortune 500 companies, world champion sports teams, prominent healthcare providers, iconic destinations and cultural attractions, and numerous municipalities in 19 countries around the world with food, facilities, and uniform services. Because our culture is rooted in service, our employees strive to do great things for each other, our partners, our communities, and the planet. Aramark has been recognized on

FORTUNE’s list of “World’s Most Admired Companies,” DiversityInc’s “Top 50 Companies for Diversity” and “Top Companies for Supplier Diversity,” Newsweek’s list of “America’s Most Responsible Companies 2023,” the HRC’s “Best Places to Work for LGBTQ Equality,” and scored 100% on the Disability Equality Index. Learn more at www.aramark.com and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.