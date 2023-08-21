New Jersey’s Cake Boss Brings a Slice of Happiness to Chuck E. Cheese

If you’re going to throw a party at Chuck E. Cheese, you can leave the store-bought cake at the grocery store. The well-known TV and entrepreneur Cake Boss, Buddy Valastro is bringing a new line of signature cakes by the slice to the Chuck E. Cheese Fun Centers across the country.

“I am excited to join forces with Chuck E. Cheese, bringing some of my all-time favorite cake flavors straight to families all over the country,” said Valastro. “With our proprietary baking and shipping process, we can send our cakes to Chuck E. Cheese Fun Centers, fresh and delicious! This collaboration presents a perfect marriage of my passion for creating delicious desserts and the commitment by Chuck E. Cheese to providing fun, unique experiences. Together, we’ll bring a slice of happiness to every celebration.”

The cakes will be offered in three different flavors, Confetti, Vanilla Rainbow, and Chocolate Fudge.

