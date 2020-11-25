MagexUSA’s Cake Box Kiosk, For Cake Boss Fans

Calling all Canadian Cake Boss fans – world renowned cakes from Carlo’s Bakery, the Hoboken-based family bakery featured on TLC’s hit show Cake Boss, are now available on demand across Ontario at Carlo’s Bakery Express Cake ATMs! With 14 locations from Toronto to Hamilton to Ottawa, the Cake ATMs are located in some of Canada’s top shopping destinations including Yorkdale Mall, the Rideau Centre, the Eaton Centre and the newest location in Lime Ridge Mall.

Each cake is baked in Hoboken, NJ and shipped to Ontario where the Cake ATMs are restocked fresh daily with fan-favorite flavors including Chocolate Fudge, Red Velvet, Cookies and Cream, Carrot and Vanilla Rainbow. Slices are delivered to the customer in a fully automated manner while Buddy Valastro’s voice announces that “Your Cake Is Coming Right Up!” Each slice is $9.99, and select machines also offer full cakes on weekends for $49.99.

