Alaska Crab is In High Demand, But Some Fishermen Are Worried About Stocks

Crab has been one of the hottest commodities since the COVID pandemic forced people in 2020 to buy and cook seafood at home and demand is even higher this year.

Crab is now perceived as more affordable when compared to the cost to enjoy it at restaurants, said global seafood supplier Tradex, and prices continue to soar.

That’s how it’s playing out for Dungeness crab in Kodiak and, hopefully, in Southeast Alaska, where the summer fishery got underway June 15.

