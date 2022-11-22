Washington, Alaska Senators Ask for Federal Fishery Disaster Declaration Following Cancelled Crab Harvests

WASHINGTON, USA — Senators from Washington and Alaska wrote a letter to Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo on Thursday requesting a federal fishery disaster declaration.

This comes after Alaska canceled the Bering Sea snow crab and Bristol Bay red king crab harvest for the first time in U.S. history due to population concerns.

The declaration would be for the 2022-2023 Bering Sea snow crab, the 2022-2023 Bristol Bay red king crab, and the 2021-2022 Bristol Bay red king crab fisheries.

