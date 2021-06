Peter Pan Seafoods will pay its fishermen a base price of $1.10 for sockeye this season.

This is the first time in at least 25 years that a Bristol Bay processor has announced its base price this early in the year, according to Travis Roenfanz, the Bristol Bay manager for the company.

Roenfanz made the announcement at the PAF Boatyard in Dillingham before a crowd of fishermen.

