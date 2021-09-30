Dümmen Orange Awarded 13 Ribbons at the 2021 Society of American Florists’ Outstanding Varieties Competition

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Dümmen Orange received 13 ribbons, one blue and 12 red, for participating in this year’s Society of American Florists’ (SAF) Outstanding Varieties Competition which was recently held in conjunction with that organization’s 136th annual convention in Orlando, Fla. The 13 ribbons won are the most that Dümmen Orange has been rewarded with in a single SAF competition.

Skylie, the new white cushion innovation in the cut chrysanthemum category, earned a blue ribbon from the judges. Thanks to its outstanding performance in vase life and for its productivity, Skylie was the highest scoring entry submitted by Dümmen Orange.

Momentum+, a sunny yellow rose and 2021 red ribbon selection in the cut rose category, was Dümmen Orange’s most talked about display. Showing off a beautiful and strong yellow, this rose is perfect for growers and florists in all seasons. Joining Momentum+ in the red ribbon-winning cut rose category were the varieties Camaleon+, Swan+, Sweet Mama+ and Violet Hill+.

Additional Dümmen Orange red ribbon winners were Indira, Maddie, Mia and Veronica in the cut chrysanthemum category. Royal Damascus and Zeppelin each earned red ribbons in the cut carnation category for the global floricultural leader. In the cut dianthus category, the green Barberatus Fresh, thanks to its versatility for all bouquet types and higher level of productivity, was named a red ribbon winner.

Many different varieties grown by Dümmen Orange’s valued industry allies were submitted to the competition. This includes Colombian-based Don Eusebio, Flores Chipatá, Flores El Capiro, Flores Silvestres, GR Chia, La Gaitana Farms, and Turflor. Ecuadorian-based Rosaprima helped Dümmen Orange with event logistics and American-based distributor Jet Fresh Flowers sponsored plant material for the supplier exhibition as well.

Click here for the entire list of SAF Outstanding Varieties 2021.

Dümmen Orange looks forward to participating again in the next SAF competition which is set for 2022.

