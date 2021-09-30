Add the Unexpected for Fall Planter Combination Inspiration -Monrovia

Azusa, California – Autumn is here, and just like changing leaves and updating wardrobes, it is time to transition our gardens too. Spring may get all the fanfare, but the fall landscape has its own sense of style, color, and excitement. As your summer color fades, it’s time to inject some new energy into your garden. This year, why not try something different? “Pairing unexpected color and texture with your traditional fall décor gives you an opportunity to create something really special this year,” says Katie Tamony, chief marketing officer at Monrovia. “These upgraded looks are an investment in your future garden. Fall is a great time to plant, and unlike traditional fall annuals, perennials, grasses, and shrubs added now continue to bring you joy next spring.” Here are a few unexpected plant combinations to inspire your change of season. Learn more by watching the latest Monrovia fall container videos with new plants manager Georgia Clay.

Unique Color and Eye-catching Movement

Simple Texture – Click for Video

The summer blooms of FloralBerry® Hypericum give way to bright, colorful berries in the fall. These unique shrubs are compact and easy-to-grow, taking your containers to the next level. This combination matches Monrovia’s FloralBerry Rosé with Ascot Rainbow Euphorbia, drawing out warm peach and rustic red fall colors. The Ginger Love Fountain Grass adds movement and color with splashy, red plumes that last through the winter. Georgia’s tip: Don’t forget to pick a few FloralBerry Hypericum stems to add the beautiful berries to your indoor fall bouquets.

This design includes:

FloralBerry® Rosé St. John’s Wort, Hypericum x inodorum ‘KOLROS’

Ginger Love Fountain Grass, Pennisetum alopecuroides ‘Ginger Love’

Ascot Rainbow Spurge, Euphorbia x martinii ‘Ascot Rainbow’

Unexpected Form and Bright Color

Calla Lily Surprise – Click for Video

The dramatic shape and glowing color of Captain Solo Calla Lily commands attention in fall containers. Paired with the bright-edged foliage of Ice Dance Japanese Sedge, this combination adds an easy splash of color for an impressive container or landscape design. The long-lasting blooms of Monrovia’s exclusive Captain Calla Lily series are also great cut flowers, perfect for fall bouquets and tablescapes. These Callas are frost tender perennials, but if you live in a cold climate, they can be overwintered indoors.

This design includes:

Captain Solo Calla Lily, Zantedeschia sprengeri ‘Captain Solo’

Ice Dance Japanese Sedge, Carex morrowii ‘Ice Dance’

Falling for Foliage

Full Fall Foliage – Click for video

Fall is all about foliage, but that doesn’t mean you have to be predictable when creating combinations. “Heuchera may just be the perfect fall container plant,” says Georgia Clay, new plants manager at Monrovia. “The large, bold colored leaves add a striking, jewel-like quality to containers and landscape garden spaces too. Your eye is drawn to the intense foliage color.” There are so many options, from deep, dark plums and ruby reds to bronzy caramels and bright, warm golds. This combination brings together the coppery hues of Brilliance Autumn Fern with crimson tipped foliage of Red-Leafed Mukdenia. The design is accented with the honey-colored, ruffly leaves of Northern Exposure™ Amber Heuchera.

This design includes:

Brilliance Autumn Fern, Dryopteris erythrosora ‘Brilliance’

Red-Leafed Mukdenia, Mukdenia rossii ‘Crimson Fans’

Northern Exposure™ Amber Heuchera, Heuchera x ‘TNHEUNEA’

Videos with additional information on these combinations can be found here. Visit Monrovia.com for more information on the new Monrovia exclusive varieties.

###



About Monrovia

Inspired by the beauty of plants, gardens, and landscapes everywhere, Harry E. Rosedale, Sr. founded Monrovia in 1926 to be a premier grower of shrubs and trees. Monrovia collaborates with plant breeders around the world to introduce improved plant varieties to North America. Monrovia plants flourish once planted to beautify gardens and landscapes. Please visit www.monrovia.com to learn more.