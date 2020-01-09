Star Roses and Plants Introduces The Petite Knock Out, the First Ever Miniature Knock Out Rose

West Grove, PA— Twenty years since the introduction of the original Knock Out® Rose, Star® Roses and Plants is thrilled to announce the launch of the first ever, miniature Knock Out® Rose, The Petite Knock Out®.

A miniature version of the original Knock Out® Rose, The Petite Knock Out® delivers a whole new level of versatility to the rose market. It has the same flowering ability, bright color and easy maintenance as The Knock Out® Rose, now in a revolutionary, petite size.

“The Petite Knock Out® is perfect for the landscape, garden and containers,” says Layci Gragnani, Rose Brand Manager at Star® Roses and Plants. “Its versatility, ultra-compact form and staying power makes it perfect for growers, retailers, landscapers and home gardeners.”

The Petite Knock Out® has non-fading, bright red flowers on top of unique, dark and shiny green foliage. Breakthrough breeding also makes this rose extremely black spot resistant. The mature plants are 18” tall and hardy to zone 5.

To learn more about The Petite Knock Out®, visit https://www.knockoutroses.com/petite

To download and view high-res images, visit http://bit.ly/2ZVgPAU. For media related questions or inquiries, contact Leah Haugh at lhaugh@starrosesandplants.com or 610-345-5110.

For grower questions or inquiries, contact your Territory Manger or call customer service at 1-800-457-1859.

Star® Roses and Plants has been bringing great plants to the world’s gardens since 1897, and continues to introduce breakthrough roses, shrubs, edibles and perennials. Their most notable brands include The Knock Out® Family of Roses, Drift® Roses, Bushel and Berry®, and Bloomables®. Star® Roses and Plants is a wholly owned subsidiary of Ball Horticultural. For more information, please visit www.starrosesandplants.com.