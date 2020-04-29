Star Roses and Plants Launches National Flower Campaign

West Grove, PA— Star® Roses and Plants, the introducers of The Knock Out® Family of Roses, has recently launched a campaign to encourage every American to plant a rose to support our country and show that “we’re all in this together” during the novel Coronavirus pandemic.

“Roses are our national flower and they’re a symbol of life, love and devotion,” says Layci Gragnani, Rose Program Manager at Star® Roses and Plants. “During this extremely unprecedented time, we want people to get outside and plant a rose, such as a Knock Out® Rose or Drift® Rose, as a symbol of hope.”

In addition to encouraging people to plant a rose, Star® Roses and Plants is offering free social media graphics for garden centers. You can view and download the free graphics by visiting https://bit.ly/2VDdZQB.

To find an online retailer or store that carries Knock Out® Roses, visit https://www.knockoutroses.com/retailers. To find an online retailer or store that carries Drift® Roses, visit https://www.driftroses.com/findus.

Star® Roses and Plants has been bringing great plants to the world’s gardens since 1897, and continues to introduce breakthrough roses, shrubs, edibles and perennials. Their most notable brands include The Knock Out® Family of Roses, Drift® Roses, Bushel and Berry®, and Bloomables®. Star® Roses and Plants is a wholly owned subsidiary of Ball Horticultural. For more information, please visit www.starrosesandplants.com.