Star Roses and Plants To Showcase New Varieties at Cultivate‘22

Star® Roses and Plants will present its new 2023 plant varieties at Cultivate’22, July 16–19 in Columbus, Ohio. The new varieties are as follows:

Top Cream™

The large, old-fashioned blooms of this special rose are extremely fragrant with notes of earthy pear. Its abundant petals are creamy-white with an occasional light pink blush. It exhibits excellent disease resistance and is a wonderful rose for cut floral arrangements.

Raspberry Cupcake™

This special rose has a strong raspberry and lemon fragrance. Its blooms are medium to light pink with large, cuplike petals. It has excellent disease-resistance and will re-bloom throughout the season.

Buttercream Drift®

Buttercream Drift® is the newest addition to the Drift® Collection of Roses. It has light yellow flowers with cuplike petals that make a cheerful addition to gardens of all shapes and styles.

Sunblaze® Lemon

Sunblaze® Lemon produces creamy-yellow blooms from spring to fall. It is easy to grow and thrives in containers, making it ideal for small spaces.

Sunblaze® Peach

Sunblaze® Peach exhibits uniquely colored orange, pink, and yellow blooms from spring to fall. It has improved disease resistance for the miniature rose type.

Napoleon™ Prunus

This compact variety displays deep green, glossy foliage on a versatile plant. The well-behaved habit and low-maintenance requirements make Napoleon™ perfect for use as a small hedge and in patio containers. In spring, clusters of pure white flowers are produced in abundance.

FlorAmore® White Azalea

FlorAmore® White is filled with charming, white blooms on a compact plant. It flowers abundantly, making it the perfect addition to the porch, patio, or in-ground garden space.

Dragon Fire® Callistemon

Dragon Fire® shows off scarlet red blooms on a compact, evergreen shrub. Blooms start in spring and continue through the summer, contrasting nicely against clean, bright green foliage. It is tolerant of coastal conditions, as well as high heat and humidity.

Leading® Lime Tight™ Lomandra

Leading® Lime Tight™ has the same bright green foliage color, strength, and durability as Lime Tough™ but in a smaller size. Its unique, cylindrical shape is ideal for low borders and in landscapes that require lower plant profiles. It is low-maintenance, evergreen, and drought and salt tolerant.

Leading® Lime Mist™ Lomandra

Leading® Lime Mist™ is a fine-foliaged Lomandra, great for landscaping with its fountain of airy, green leaves. It is very low maintenance once established, as well as frost, drought, and salt tolerant.

Star® Roses and Plants will present these new varieties at Cultivate'22, July 16–19 in Columbus, Ohio.