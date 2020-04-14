Bushel and Berry Introduces Three New Blueberry Plants for 2021

West Grove, PA— Bushel and Berry®, the collection of homegrown berries from Star® Roses and Plants, is introducing three new blueberry plants for 2021. Included in the lineup are two of the first-ever hanging blueberry plants. The new varieties are as follows:

Midnight Cascade:The first hanging basket blueberry on the market! White, bell-shaped flowers in the spring lead to an abundant summer crop of blueberries. The ripe fruit is packed with aromatic flavors and antioxidants. The foliage has hints of red that will darken in the fall weather. It grows to a height of 18-24” with a cascading habit. Fruits during summer and fall and works best in zones 5-9.

Sapphire Cascade:A hanging basket blueberry with clusters of sweet blueberries that will cover the plant throughout the season. The leaves on Sapphire Cascade will turn deep red and green in the winter months. It grows to a height of 18-24” with a cascading habit. Fruits during summer and fall and works best in zones 5-9.

Silver Dollar™:A unique blueberry plant that has foliage resembling Eucalyptus. White flowers in the spring lead to a summer crop of large blueberries. Foliage will have hints of silver throughout the spring and early summer before turning into emerald green in the fall. It grows to a height of 2-3’ with a mounded habit. Berry flavor is sweet with pineapple essence. Works best in zones 5-10.

For grower questions or inquiries, contact your Territory Manger or call customer service at 1-800-457-1859.

About Bushel and Berry®

Bushel and Berry® is a collection of easy-to-grow, exceptionally beautiful and delicious berry plants for the home garden. With many stunning and easy-to-care-for varieties to choose from, Bushel and Berry® is revolutionizing the way we bring food to the table. Learn more by visiting www.BushelAndBerry.com.