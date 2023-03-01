2024 Rose Catalog Now Available from Star Roses and Plants

West Grove, PA – Star® Roses and Plants, a leading genetics company involved directly in breeding roses, edibles, perennials and woody plants, is excited to announce the release of its 2024 Rose Catalog. This 145-page resource is filled with 8 new rose introductions, 7 reference guides, over 250 varieties and more.

Other key features of the catalog include:

Roses by color resource

Top roses for overall disease resistance

Roses for pollinators

Regional best roses

Bare root finishing schedule

Support for retailers

The 2024 catalog can be viewed online by visiting https://issuu.com/starrosesandplants/docs/2024_rosecatalog. Printed copies will be mailed to Star® Roses and Plants customers soon.

For more information on placing orders or grower questions, contact your Territory Manager or call customer service at 1-800-457-1859.

Star® Roses and Plants has been bringing great plants to the world’s gardens since 1897, and continues to introduce breakthrough roses, shrubs, edibles and perennials. Their most notable brands include The Knock Out® Family of Roses, Drift® Roses, Bushel and Berry®, and Bloomables®. Star® Roses and Plants is a wholly owned subsidiary of Ball Horticultural. For more information, please visit www.starrosesandplants.com.