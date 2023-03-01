Rovagnati’s New Paolo Rovagnati Black Label Line Debuts in US Retailers

Industry-leading charcuterie company Rovagnati announced the launch of the Paolo Rovagnati Black Label Line – a range of quality salumi products – at the Winter Fancy Food Show, which took place in Las Vegas in January. Rovagnati, a proud brand committed to supporting tried-and-true Italian tradition, expands with the debut of the new and luxurious Paolo Rovagnati Black Label Line, which redefines premium deli meat. The line’s debut introduces the Rovagnati brand to consumers across the east coast, Midwest, and Texas.

Produced in Italy and sliced in the U.S., the Black Label Line’s sleek and distinctive packaging includes suggestions detailing the best ways to prepare each cut and individual wine pairing recommendations that ensure consumers are getting a true taste of Italy with each serving.

“After the overwhelmingly positive reception of our salumi at the Winter Fancy Food Show and beyond, we are more excited than ever to introduce the line to the American public,” says Gabriele Rusconi, General Manager of Rovagnati. “We’re confident that folks will love our salumi in the US just as much as they do in Italy, and we look forward to bringing a slice of Italy to all new homes and families.”

The Paolo Rovagnati Black Label Line is designed to satisfy a wide range of palates, and this versatile nature is the signature mark of any Rovagnati product. Salami enthusiasts can enjoy the delicate flavor and unique spice blend of the classic Salame Milano, or the peppery and smokey flavor of the lean Salame Napoli. Those interested in something a bit more intense can try the Hot Soppressata, which also happens to be Italy’s most sought-after salami. Others who may be seeking a more familiar flavor can instead opt for the Classic Mortadella, a traditional cut of pork shoulder and throat that is most often recognized by its bright pink color and pearly white spots.

Fans of prosciutto can choose between the Prosciutto Crudo or the Prosciutto Cotto Classic. The former, known in Italy as “Gran Milano,” is a dry-cured ham crafted with a mere three ingredients: meat, salt, and time. The latter, also known as “Gran Biscotto,” is Rovagnati’s most beloved cooked ham in all of Italy and is made from fresh pork thighs worked by hand and slowly oven steamed. The cured products including all three Salamis and the Prosciutto Crudo are available in 3-oz. packages, and the cooked products including the Mortadella and the Prosciutto Cotto are available in 4-oz. packages.

Rovagnati also debuts the Paolo Rovagnati No 1. Salami Sticks available in three flavors: Hot & Spicy, Classic Mild, and with Smoke Flavor. The salami sticks are a perfect way to enjoy this Italian tradition on the go. They are available in 2-oz. packages.

Since the brand’s formation, the Rovagnati team has prioritized product and process quality. These values are most clearly captured in the company’s approach to its supply chain, as the Rovagnati team carefully and rigorously select the meats used in their products and monitor the entire supply chain, while fully respecting the environment, people, and food safety. This level of care translates to the high-quality products the brand produces, with each cut designed to provide the consumer with a delectable taste experience. That same level of care has allowed Rovagnati to serve the Italian public for nearly 80 years.

Founded in Milan, Italy in 1943 by Paolo Rovagnati, the premium brand that now bears his name serves to provide a top-quality range of charcuterie that doubles as a celebration of Italian technical know-how. At Rovagnati, a combination of quality, experience, and attention to detail in raw materials translates into a mix of traditional Italian products and new items enriched by innovative flavors and technologies that make the brand stand apart.

The full Paolo Rovagnati Black Label Line rolls out to the consumer market in March of 2023, with the packages being available in over 2,000 US stores initially and growing.

To learn more about the line’s availability, pricing, recommended wine pairing, and historical information, please visit rovagnati.us.

About Paolo Rovagnati

Produced in Italy and sliced in the US, Rovagnati’s top-quality range of Italian charcuterie is a celebration of Italian technical know-how. The vision and competence of Founder Paolo Rovagnati led the company to become a leading player and one of the most trustworthy brands in the charcuterie market. This range of “salumi” (Italian for “charcuterie”) aims to accompany its consumers on a journey through the authentic experience of Italian tradition. Furthermore, the distinctive luxury packaging highlights the premium positioning thanks to a clear and creative explanation of how to best taste the product, with a different wine pairing for each SKU: Pinot Grigio, Prosecco D.O.C., Chianti, and more … to satisfy all palates.

Prosciutto Cotto (cooked ham) has its own unique name: “Gran Biscotto”, the most famous and beloved cooked ham in Italy. Along with this product, there are 5 more symbols of Italian tradition: Prosciutto Crudo (dry-cured ham), Mortadella, Hot Soppressata, Salame Milano, and Salame Napoli. Rovagnati: Italian premium quality salumi since 1943.