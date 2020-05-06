Star Roses and Plants Launches “Make Any Day Mother’s Day” Campaign

West Grove, PA— Star® Roses and Plants, the introducers of The Knock Out® Family of Roses, knows that Mother’s Day may look different for many families this year, which is why they recently launched its “Make Mother’s Day Any Day” campaign.

“With social distancing and travel restrictions interrupting our everyday lives, we want people to know that it’s okay to celebrate Mom any day in May, not just on May 10,” says Layci Gragnani, Rose Program Manager at Star® Roses and Plants.

The campaign encourages consumers to purchase blooming gifts for Mom, such as Knock Out® Roses, at their local garden centers or online throughout the month of May. “Knock Out® Roses are colorful, repeat-blooming, disease resistant and easy to care for. It’s the perfect gift for Mom that she can love for many years to come,” says Gragnani.

Star® Roses and Plants is offering free social media graphics for garden centers that would like to participate in the campaign. To view and download the graphics, visit https://bit.ly/2ymFwwP.

Star® Roses and Plants has been bringing great plants to the world’s gardens since 1897, and continues to introduce breakthrough roses, shrubs, edibles and perennials. Their most notable brands include The Knock Out® Family of Roses, Drift® Roses, Bushel and Berry®, and Bloomables®. Star® Roses and Plants is a wholly owned subsidiary of Ball Horticultural. For more information, please visit www.starrosesandplants.com.