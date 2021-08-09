Confetti for a Cause – Dümmen Orange to Honor Late Broker Representative Matt Willoughby’s Children

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Dümmen Orange will honor the memory of the late long-time broker representative Matt Willoughby, who unexpectedly passed away earlier this year, by offering a special calibrachoa combination specifically chosen by his wife, Jennifer, and their three children, Samuel, Mason and Connor.

The Confetti Garden® Bloomtastic Summer Solstice mix features Bloomtastic Rose Quartz, Bloomtastic Yellow and Bloomtastic Pink Flare. These three Bloomtastic calibrachoa varieties are the most heat-tolerant calibrachoas on the market today and were a favorite of the well-known southern plantsman. Boasting an excessive flower size with a unique shimmer to the petals, the summer-long flowering holds strong through even the warmest summers of the Willoughby trial.

A portion of the proceeds from the sale of each Confetti Garden® Bloomtastic Summer Solstice combination will benefit Willoughby’s surviving children. Well-known and a highly respected plantsman in the horticulture industry, he worked for Vaughan’s Horticulture and Michell’s prior to that. A college fund has been set up for his young kids and a portion of all sales of this special combo will be donated to the fund.

Please contact your preferred broker representative for additional details on how to add the Confetti Garden® Bloomtastic Summer Solstice combo to your lineup of gardening products.

For more information on Dümmen Orange, please visit na.dummenorange.com.

About Dümmen Orange