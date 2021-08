The second novelty that Deliflor and Zentoo introduce in week 32 is Jamey Dark. A dark pink pompon santini. Jamey Dark is known for its heavy, strong stems, multiple flowers on one stem and fresh green leaves

. The dark pink colour of Jamey Dark is a welcome addition to the assortment that Zentoo offers in santinis. Zentoo starts the supply with 23.000 stems per week.