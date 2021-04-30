Deliflor Chrysanten Introduces Cipria

In week 18 Deliflor and Zentoo introduce a beautiful new pink spider chrysanthemum: Cipria.

The light pink powder tint is the perfect colour for spring. How about a bridal bouquet with this elegant pink Cipria? The firm, thicker petals and the large flower make Cipria a striking asset in each bouquet!

Cipria will be supplied as of May 3 by Zentoo with 10 000 stems a week, increasing to 15 000 stems a week from 24.