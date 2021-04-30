MamaMancini’s Holds Successful First-of-Kind Dedicated 60-Minute Show on QVC

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ – MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: MMMB), a marketer of specialty pre-prepared, frozen and refrigerated food products, hosted a successful first-of-kind, MamaMancini’s products dedicated show on QVC2 with Dan Mancini.

The 60-minute live show, a new concept promoting very select brands on QVC, was hosted on Saturday, April 24th and successfully drove strong sales of 6 different MamaMancini’s products, including Plant Based Meatballs made with Beyond Beef®, directly to consumers through QVC. The show is expected to be replayed on QVC2 on multiple occasions over the coming days further advancing the MamaMancini’s brand, including our diverse product lines of meatballs, sausages, pastas and Italian sauce.

“We were pleased to see such robust QVC marketing exposure to the MamaMancini’s brand for a full 60 minutes, with Dan Mancini as host forging a close relationship with viewers by sharing exciting new recipes and cooking tips to create a one-of-a-kind dinner for families,” said Carl Wolf, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of MamaMancini’s. “Dan Mancini’s continued success with consumers has been a strong growth driver for our QVC business line and we look forward to expanding upon our recent success to drive more sales through this exciting sales channel.

About MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc.

