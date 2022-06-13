Deliflor Celebrates ‘Summer Of Love’ in Week 24 During The FlowerTrials

After 2 years of mainly online contact, Deliflor is delighted to meet its foreign customers again in person during the Delishow in week 24.

Theme for this year’s flower trial is ‘Summer of Love’, in which Deliflor presents all new chrysanthemum varieties. It promises to be an experience filled with colours and inspiring chrysanthemum arrangements that will delight your senses. In this festival of colours the new varieties Yin Yang® Smokey (santini) and Commander (spray) -both award winning varieties of a Keukenhof Award-, but also Babe and Mexicano (spray) will be presented. Besides an inspiring, magical flower world in the main entrance, the greenhouse will be filled with more than 300 blooming varieties.

Our magical world, full of Deliflor novelties and chrysanthemum varieties of the future, can be visited from Tuesday 14 to Friday 17 June! Schedule an appointment for a personal tour with one of the account managers and experience Deliflor’s ‘Summer of love’.

Check the website for more info.